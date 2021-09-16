Home IPL News IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the IPL 2021, beginning September 19. Team Sportstar Dubai 16 September, 2021 20:05 IST File picture of Rishabh Pant. - SPORTSZPICS Team Sportstar Dubai 16 September, 2021 20:05 IST Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the IPL 2021, beginning September 19."JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the IPL2021 season," franchise's official handle tweeted.READ: IPL 2021 to allow fans back into stadiumsDelhi Capitals is currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant's captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Iyer, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :