IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain

Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the IPL 2021, beginning September 19.

"JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the IPL2021 season," franchise's official handle tweeted.

READ: IPL 2021 to allow fans back into stadiums

Delhi Capitals is currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant's captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Iyer, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery.