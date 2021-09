KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Today's Match Toss live updates: Will coin flip favour Kohli or Morgan?

The second leg of IPL 2021 commenced in Dubai on Sunday. In the second game (M31), Kolkata Knight Riders takes on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Here's a toss breakdown of the two sides from the previous season.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/8 MATCHES LOST: 3/8

MATCH RESULTS:

KKR V MI - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 49 runs

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 7 wickets

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 37 runs

DC V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 18 runs

KKR V CSK - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 10 runs

KKR V KXIP - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 2 runs

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 82 runs

MI V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 8 wickets

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY Super Over

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

KKR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 59 runs

KXIP V KKR - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

CSK V KKR - CSK WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 6 wickets

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 60 runs

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 1/6 MATCHES LOST: 5/6

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/9 MATCHES LOST: 4/9

MATCH RESULTS:

RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 10 runs

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 97 runs

RCB V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY SUPER OVER

RR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

DC V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 59 runs

CSK V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 37 runs

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 82 runs

RCB V KXIP - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

RCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 wickets

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

RCB V CSK - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 8 wickets

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 5 wickets

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 5 wickets

RCB V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 6 wickets

Eliminator RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 6 wickets