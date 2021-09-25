IPL 2021: Punjab pips Sunrisers, stays alive in playoffs race

A certain Murphy S. Law has rather spent more time around David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad this season than they would have liked. On Saturday, Hyderabad crashed out of IPL 2021 with a five-run defeat against Punjab Kings in Sharjah.

Jason Holder's (47 off 29) power-hitting at the death raised hopes of a rare win. But IPL debutant Nathan Ellis successfully defended 17 off the final over to get Kings' campaign back on track.

Defending a modest 125, Kings' Mohammed Shami, in his opening over, had Warner caught behind. In his next over, he got Kane Williamson to chop on with one that jagged back off the seam. Shami's first spell read 3-1-5-2 as Sunrisers limped to 20 for 2, their lowest powerplay total ever.

HIGHLIGHTS

On a wicket where the ball was gripping and turning, Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 24) clean bowled Manish Pandey. Sunrisers had just huffed and puffed past 50 in the 12th over, when Bishnoi made it worse by removing Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad in the same over. Holder and Wriddhiman Saha fought back with a 31-run stand before the latter was run out after a terrible mix-up. With 21 needed off 12, Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant 19th over, conceding four runs and picking a wicket.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and inserted Punjab. Punjab's powerplay was a scattered display of some fortune against pace and streaky boundaries. In Sunrisers' last game, Sandeep Sharma didn't bowl a single over in the powerplay. He bowled three here.

IPL 2021 Points Table: PBKS knocks out SRH from playoffs contention

Holder came on in the fifth over and struck off the first ball as KL Rahul whipped a flick straight to substitute J. Suchith. Three balls later, Holder snared Mayank Agarwal. In the next over, Sandeep induced an outside edge off Aiden Markram's bat. But the ball fell short of Saha.



Chris Gayle, playing his first game of the second leg, was trapped lbw by Rashid Khan. The southpaw opted for the review, but replays confirmed there was no inside edge. In the next over, Nicholas Pooran, the new batter, fell to a sharp return catch.



Samad then accounted for Markram and Suchith took a one-handed catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda. However, a 14-run final over took the Kings to a total, which proved enough in the end.