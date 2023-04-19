IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after SRH vs MI match

IPL Points Table 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday to register its third win of IPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 00:09 IST
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 00:09 IST
MI skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with SRH batters after the game.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with SRH batters after the game. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

IPL Points Table 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday to register its third win of IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday to register its third win of IPL 2023. Hyderabad, with only two wins, slipped to ninth on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals continues to sit atop the leaderboard with eight points.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between SRH and MI:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals5418+1.354
2Lucknow Super Giants5326+0.761
3Chennai Super Kings5326+0.265
4Gujarat Titans5326+0.192
5Punjab Kings5326-0.109
6Mumbai Indians5326-0.164
7Kolkata Knight Riders5234+0.320
8Royal Challengers Bangalore5234-0.318
9Sunrisers Hyderabad5234-0.798
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us