IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday to jump to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 18:55 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore win during match 60 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RCB bowled Royals out for 59 runs, after setting the home side a 172-run target.

RR also succumbed to its biggest defeat in IPL history and also registered the lowest total of this season, the third-lowest ever in the IPL.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs RCB match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans128416+0.761
2Chennai Super Kings127415+0.493
3Mumbai Indians127514-0.117
4Lucknow Super Giants 126513+0.309
5Royal Challengers Bangalore126612+0.166
6Rajasthan Royals136612+0.140
7Punjab Kings126610-0.268
8Kolkata Knight Riders 125710-0.357
9Sunrisers Hyderabad11478-0.471
10Delhi Capitals12488-0.686

