IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday to jump to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

RCB bowled Royals out for 59 runs, after setting the home side a 172-run target.

RR also succumbed to its biggest defeat in IPL history and also registered the lowest total of this season, the third-lowest ever in the IPL.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs RCB match: