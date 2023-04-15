IPL News

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings stats, most runs, wickets

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Here is the head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 12:35 IST
Lucknow Super Giants will look for its fourth win of IPL 2023 and move to the top of the points table when it takes on Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants will look for its fourth win of IPL 2023 and move to the top of the points table when it takes on Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

Lucknow Super Giants will host Punjab Kings in Match 21 of IPL 2023 at the Sree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Super Giants come into the fixture after a final-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore which it won by one wicket. Kings, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back games. First, it lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets before succumbing to a six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans.

Here is the head to head record between LSG and PBKS:

LSG vs PBKS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 1
LSG: 1
PBKS: 0
Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 20 runs (Pune 2022)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs PBKS

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Quinton De Kock (LSG)14646124.3246
Deepak Hooda (LSG)13434121.4334
Jonny Bairstwo (PBKS)13232114.2932

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs PBKS

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverage BBI
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)149.509.504/38
Mohsin Khan (LSG)136.008.003/24
Dushmantha Chameera (LSG)124.258.502/17

