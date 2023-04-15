LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings stats, most runs, wickets

Lucknow Super Giants will host Punjab Kings in Match 21 of IPL 2023 at the Sree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023

The Super Giants come into the fixture after a final-ball thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore which it won by one wicket. Kings, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back games. First, it lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets before succumbing to a six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans.

Here is the head to head record between LSG and PBKS:

LSG vs PBKS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD Played: 1 LSG: 1 PBKS: 0 Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 20 runs (Pune 2022)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs PBKS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Quinton De Kock (LSG) 1 46 46 124.32 46 Deepak Hooda (LSG) 1 34 34 121.43 34 Jonny Bairstwo (PBKS) 1 32 32 114.29 32

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs PBKS