IPL News

Mark Wood takes 5-wicket haul, registers best figures by English bowler in IPL

LSG vs DC: Wood registered a five-wicket haul and ended his spell with the figures of 4-0-14-5 as Lucknow got off to a winning start in IPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 07:57 IST
02 April, 2023 07:57 IST
Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals during match 3 of the Tata Indian Premier League.

Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals during match 3 of the Tata Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

LSG vs DC: Wood registered a five-wicket haul and ended his spell with the figures of 4-0-14-5 as Lucknow got off to a winning start in IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood ripped through the Delhi Capitals during the third match of the Indian Premier League as he helped his side to a dominant 50-run win at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Also Read
Mark Wood rips through Delhi with career-best 5/14 for Lucknow in first IPL match after 2018

Wood registered a five-wicket haul and ended his spell with the figures of 4-0-14-5 as Lucknow got off to a winning start in IPL 2023.

AS IT HAPPENED: IPL 2023, LSG VS DC HIGHLIGHTS

The English quick wreaked havoc with his fiery deliveries, dismissing opener Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh in his first over with his unplayable seaming deliveries.

He then showed Sarfaraz Khan his way out to derail Capitals’ 194-run chase leaving the visiting side on 48 for three in seven overs.

Captain, KL Rahul brought him back in the last over after the match was already sealed in favour of the home side. 

The 33-year-old scalped two more in his final over to finish with career-best figures in T20. His 5/14 is the joint-eighth-best bowling figure in IPL and also the best by an English player in the tournament.

Here is the list of best bowling figures in IPL.

BEST-BOWLING FIGURES IN IPL

  • ⦿ 1. Alzarri Joseph for MI - 6/12 vs SRH - 2019
  • ⦿ 2. Sohail Tanvir for RR- 6/14 vs CSK - 2008
  • ⦿ 3. Adam Zampa for RPS - 6/19 vs SRH - 2016
  • ⦿ 4. Anil Kumble for RCB - 5/5 vs RR - 2009
  • ⦿ 5. Jasprit Bumrah for MI - 5/10 vs KKR - 2022
  • ⦿ 6. Ishant Sharma for DEC* - 5/12 vs KTK - 2011
  • ⦿ 7. Lasith Malinga for MI - 5/13 vs DC - 2011
  • ⦿ 8. Ankit Rajpoot for PBKS - 5/14 vs SRH - 2018
  • ⦿8. Mark Wood for LSG - 5/14 vs DC - 2023
  • ⦿ 9. Andre Russell for KKR - 5/15 vs MI - 2021
  • ⦿ 10. Ravindra Jadeja for CSK - 5/16 vs DEC* - 2012

*DEC - Deccan Chargers

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us