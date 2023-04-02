Mark Wood takes 5-wicket haul, registers best figures by English bowler in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood ripped through the Delhi Capitals during the third match of the Indian Premier League as he helped his side to a dominant 50-run win at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Wood registered a five-wicket haul and ended his spell with the figures of 4-0-14-5 as Lucknow got off to a winning start in IPL 2023.

The English quick wreaked havoc with his fiery deliveries, dismissing opener Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh in his first over with his unplayable seaming deliveries.

He then showed Sarfaraz Khan his way out to derail Capitals’ 194-run chase leaving the visiting side on 48 for three in seven overs.

Captain, KL Rahul brought him back in the last over after the match was already sealed in favour of the home side.

The 33-year-old scalped two more in his final over to finish with career-best figures in T20. His 5/14 is the joint-eighth-best bowling figure in IPL and also the best by an English player in the tournament.

Here is the list of best bowling figures in IPL.

BEST-BOWLING FIGURES IN IPL

1. Alzarri Joseph for MI - 6/12 vs SRH - 2019

⦿ 9. Andre Russell for KKR - 5/15 vs MI - 2021

*DEC - Deccan Chargers