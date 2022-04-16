MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11, Toss and head-to-head stats: Mumbai Indians faces Lucknow Super Giants, toss at 3 PM IST

Predicted Playing XIs:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

When will the MI vs LSG IPL match start?

MI vs LSG IPL match will start at 3:30 PM IST, on Saturday, April 16.

Where can you watch MI vs LSG IPL match on TV in India?

MI vs LSG IPL match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD.

Where can you live stream the MI vs LSG IPL match in India?

MI vs LSG IPL match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app.