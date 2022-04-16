IPL News MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11, Toss and head-to-head stats: Mumbai Indians faces Lucknow Super Giants, toss at 3 PM IST MI vs LSG IPL live: Here's head-to-head stats, predicted playing 11 and more from today's IPL match between MI and LSG. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 April, 2022 12:47 IST Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 April, 2022 12:47 IST Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.DREAM11 SQUADWICKETKEEPERS: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Ishan KishanBATTERS: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Deepak Hooda, Tilak VarmaALL-ROUNDERS: Krunal Pandya, Dewald Brevis (VC)BOWLERS: Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Ravi BishnoiMI 5: 6 LSG Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022 with back injury Predicted Playing XIs:MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat. LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.When will the MI vs LSG IPL match start?MI vs LSG IPL match will start at 3:30 PM IST, on Saturday, April 16.Where can you watch MI vs LSG IPL match on TV in India?MI vs LSG IPL match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD.Where can you live stream the MI vs LSG IPL match in India?MI vs LSG IPL match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app.