IPL News

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of MI's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 13 September, 2021 10:24 IST

Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond (right) with Rohit Sharma during the IPL.   -  FILE PHOTO/B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 13 September, 2021 10:24 IST

Mumbai Indians has managed to retain the team which featured in the first leg of the IPL. Placed fourth, with eight points in its kitty, the defending champion still has lots to play for in the tournament.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

1. 19-09-2021: Dubai - vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30pm

2. 23-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30pm

3. 26-09-2021: Dubai - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30pm


4. 28-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Punjab Kings - 7.30pm

5. 02-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30pm

6. 05-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30pm

7. 08-10-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30pm

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App