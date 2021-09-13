Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Mumbai Indians has managed to retain the team which featured in the first leg of the IPL. Placed fourth, with eight points in its kitty, the defending champion still has lots to play for in the tournament.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

1. 19-09-2021: Dubai - vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30pm

2. 23-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30pm

3. 26-09-2021: Dubai - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30pm



4. 28-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Punjab Kings - 7.30pm

5. 02-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30pm

6. 05-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30pm

7. 08-10-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30pm