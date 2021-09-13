Home IPL News Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of MI's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Mumbai 13 September, 2021 10:24 IST Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond (right) with Rohit Sharma during the IPL. - FILE PHOTO/B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM Team Sportstar Mumbai 13 September, 2021 10:24 IST Mumbai Indians has managed to retain the team which featured in the first leg of the IPL. Placed fourth, with eight points in its kitty, the defending champion still has lots to play for in the tournament. Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.1. 19-09-2021: Dubai - vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30pm2. 23-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30pm3. 26-09-2021: Dubai - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30pmIPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues 4. 28-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Punjab Kings - 7.30pm5. 02-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30pm6. 05-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30pm7. 08-10-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :