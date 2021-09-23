Rohit Sharma first to score 1000 runs against one team in IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to score 1000 runs against one team in the IPL when he crossed 18 in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. He reached the landmark with a boundary to fine leg off Varun Chakravarthy.

David Warner, with 943 runs against Punjab Kings, is second on the list.

Rohit missed the opening match against the Chennai Super Kings.