Rohit Sharma first to score 1000 runs against one team in IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to score 1000 runs against a single opposition in the IPL when he scored 18 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 19:44 IST Rohit Sharma in action against Kolkata Knight Riders. - SPORTZPICS Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became the first batter to score 1000 runs against one team in the IPL when he crossed 18 in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. He reached the landmark with a boundary to fine leg off Varun Chakravarthy. ICC launches T20 World Cup anthem David Warner, with 943 runs against Punjab Kings, is second on the list.Rohit missed the opening match against the Chennai Super Kings.