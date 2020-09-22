IPL 2020: RR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 14-7 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.

Super Kings beat the Royals in both the matches last season. The first win was by eight runs and the second one was by four wickets. MS Dhoni (CSK) and Ben Stokes (RR) were the top scorers for their respective sides in both the outings.

Overall, Chennai has won the IPL three times, while the Rajasthan has one title to its name. These franchises had contested the first-ever IPL final in 2008.

In the final, batting first, CSK had posted 163/5 in its 20 overs. Rajasthan had eked out a three-wicket victory in another last-ball finish. Australian legend Shane Warne was the inaugural championship-winning captain.

Chennai opener Murali Vijay could be a surprise package against the Royals as he has scored 366 runs at an average of 33.27 and strike rate of 139.16 in encounters involving the two outfits.

Meanwhile, RR's new-recruit Robin Uthappa has always enjoyed playing against CSK, scoring 538 runs at an average of 31.64 and strike rate of 135.51.

The Super Kings' spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla have both taken 15-plus wickets against the Royals at economy rates just over seven.