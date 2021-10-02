RR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Gaikwad scores maiden T20 century, becomes new Orange Cap holder

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday scored his maiden Twenty20 century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) off only 60 deliveries.

He is now the first Indian to cross 700 runs in his first 18 innings in the tournament. With this hundred, Gaikwad -- with 508 runs -- has also managed to snatch the Orange Cap from Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (489 runs).

"My main plan was to bat until the 13th-14th over and capitalise later. It worked out. I'm just looking to time the ball and maintain my shape. At the end of the day, the team score matters," Gaikwad said during an interview with the broadcaster.

Gaikwad, who is now the youngest centurion for CSK at 24 years and 244 days, seemed to be in fine touch from the get go during the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He broke free during the 16th over when he carted Akash Singh for two consecutive fours and a six over deep backward square leg.

This is only the third ton by a CSK player against RR, after Murali Vijay (2010) and Shane Watson (2018).