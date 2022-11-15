IPL News

SRH IPL 2023 retention: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

IPL 2023 retentions: Here’s the complete list of players retained and released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad before the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 19:13 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retained players list for IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retained players list for IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The 2016 champion has opted for a major overhaul ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction that is set to take place in Kochi on December 23. The franchise has let go of its previous captain Kane Williamson who was its top retention at INR 14 crore ahead of the mega-auction last year.

The Orange Army has released 12 players which also includes the overseas trio of Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran and Sean Abbott. Uncapped Indians Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra and Vishnu Vinod are the other releases.

Sunrisers will head into the player auction with the biggest purse remaining of all squads - INR 42.25 crore. The team can also fill up as many as four overseas slots.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained squad
Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod
Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore Overseas slots remaining: 4

