IPL 2023: Kohli, RCB fined for slow over rate in seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli in the seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

Since it was RCB’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh while each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute (Harshal Patel), has been fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) helped RCB score 189 for nine in the first innings after Royals won the toss and chose to field first. Harshal came in as an impact sub for Du Plessis and played a vital role in the home team’s win with figures of 32 for three.

Since RCB was behind over-rate, it could only have four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the last over of the match in which Royals needed 20 runs. R Ashwin hit Harshal for 10 runs off the first three ball before being caught at deep midwicket by Suyash Prabhudessai. Royals’ Impact player Abdul Basith and Dhruv Jurel could only score two singles off the final two deliveries.