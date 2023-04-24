IPL News

IPL 2023: Kohli, RCB fined for slow over rate in seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli in the seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 22:42 IST
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 22:42 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (right) and his teammates have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate during the seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (right) and his teammates have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate during the seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K / THE HINDU

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli in the seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli in the seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Disciplined bowling helps Bangalore clinch seven-run win against Royals

Since it was RCB’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh while each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute (Harshal Patel), has been fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) helped RCB score 189 for nine in the first innings after Royals won the toss and chose to field first. Harshal came in as an impact sub for Du Plessis and played a vital role in the home team’s win with figures of 32 for three.

Since RCB was behind over-rate, it could only have four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the last over of the match in which Royals needed 20 runs. R Ashwin hit Harshal for 10 runs off the first three ball before being caught at deep midwicket by Suyash Prabhudessai. Royals’ Impact player Abdul Basith and Dhruv Jurel could only score two singles off the final two deliveries.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us