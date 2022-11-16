IPL News

Wasim Jaffer re-appointed Punjab Kings batting coach for IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The 44-year-old had Jaffer was re-appointed by Punjab Kings after he had previously stepped down from the role ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year.

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 20:47 IST
16 November, 2022 20:47 IST
Wasim Jaffer has been re-appointed as Punjab Kings batting coach.

Wasim Jaffer has been re-appointed as Punjab Kings batting coach. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

IPL 2023: The 44-year-old had Jaffer was re-appointed by Punjab Kings after he had previously stepped down from the role ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has been re-appointed as Punjab Kings batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old had stepped down from his role with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year.

Jaffer had joined the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) back in 2019 and had previously worked with the side for three seasons.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Teams full squads, remaining purse, slots left before December 23 auction

Earlier, Punjab Kings had announced Shikhar Dhawan as its new captain for the 2023 season. Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal who was released by the franchise on Tuesday during the deadline day of the IPL 2023 player retentions.

Punjab retained as many as 16 players and will have INR 32.2 crore remaining in its purse for the IPL 2023 auction which is slated to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us