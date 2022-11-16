Wasim Jaffer re-appointed Punjab Kings batting coach for IPL 2023

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has been re-appointed as Punjab Kings batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old had stepped down from his role with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year.

Jaffer had joined the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) back in 2019 and had previously worked with the side for three seasons.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had announced Shikhar Dhawan as its new captain for the 2023 season. Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal who was released by the franchise on Tuesday during the deadline day of the IPL 2023 player retentions.

Punjab retained as many as 16 players and will have INR 32.2 crore remaining in its purse for the IPL 2023 auction which is slated to take place on December 23 in Kochi.