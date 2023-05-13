IPL News

G Trisha, U19 World Cup winner, felicitated by Brian Lara before SRH vs LSG

Trisha was a part of the India’s women’s Under-19 team which won the World Cup in South Africa in January.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 13 May, 2023 15:48 IST
West Indian great and head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad Brian Lara felicitating G. Trisha.

West Indian great and head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad Brian Lara felicitating G. Trisha. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

It was a moment to cherish for the young G. Trisha, member of the victorious India women’s Under-19 World Cup winning team, when the legend and head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brian Lara, felicitated her at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) here on Saturday.

“It is wonderful to see your dream fulfilled representing India in a World Cup. I too had similar dreams. Best wishes to you,” Lara said after presenting a memento to the young cricketer before the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants here.

“You are from Hyderabad. I would keep following your career and hope you will make it big and be part of our family,” Lara said.

A visibly delighted Trisha later said that she was thrilled to meet the West Indian great.

“I never dreamt of this kind of experience. Only yesterday I was told about this. I was really excited and hope to live upto the expectations,” Trisha said.

“Honestly, it is a great moment. These are the kind of things which lift your morale and help you realise the bigger dreams,” she said.

Trisha, who will be joining the National Cricket Academy camp in Bengaluru on Sunday, thanked the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Cricket Association for the felicitation.

“It is great to be honoured in front of the home crowd, parents and my coach,” she said.

