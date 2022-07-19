Ireland vs New Zealand: Phillips, Ferguson guide NZ to win in first T20I

New Zealand beat Ireland by 31 runs in the first T20 international match at Stormont on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Fresh off a 3-0 series win in the one-day internationals at Malahide, New Zealand posted 173-8 and bowled out Ireland for 142 runs.

The Irish chase sputtered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Curtis Campher led with a 29, one of only two batsmen to score above 15.

Lockie Ferguson spearheaded New Zealand's bowling with 4-14 in 20 balls. Jimmy Neesham and captain Mitchell Santner took two wickets each.

Earlier, the Black Caps, batting first, were reduced to 54-4, but Glenn Phillips led the recovery with an unbeaten 69. Phillips stitched key partnerships with Neesham of 46 runs and Michael Bracewell of 45.

The second of the three matches will be held on Wednesday.