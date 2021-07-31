Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana retires from international cricket

Isuru Udana, the Sri Lanka fast bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players. It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country,’’ he said as per a communique by Sri Lanka Cricket.

ALSO READ - Sri Lanka to get USD 100,000 for T20 series win over India

Udana, 33, played 21 One-Day Internationals and 35 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka in a career that spanned 12 years. Between 2009 and 2016, however, he played just three international matches - all in June-July, 2012 - and it was only since 2018 that he started regularly playing for Sri Lanka again.

He has two half-centuries and three three-wicket hauls under his belt.

Udana last featured in the ODI and T20 series against India. He went wicketless in all matches.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, the very best in his future endeavours,’’ SLC stated.