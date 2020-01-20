Cricket Cricket South Africa's Maharaj equals record for most runs scored in one over in Test cricket South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj hit England captain Joe Root for three fours and two sixes in an over that concluded with four byes, costing 28 runs in total. IANS PORT ELIZABETH 20 January, 2020 23:41 IST Keshav Maharaj played a defiant knock as England closed in on an innings win. - Getty Images IANS PORT ELIZABETH 20 January, 2020 23:41 IST South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj showed his class with the bat on the final day of the third Test after smashing England skipper Joe Root for 24 runs in an over that's now become the most expensive in Test cricket. After Maharaj hit Root for three fours and two sixes off the first five balls, the final ball went for four byes, eventually costing England 28 runs. Read: Du Plessis: Wanderers Test could be my last at homeDuring the 82nd over of the South African second innings, Maharaj started off by hitting three consecutive fours off the first three balls before lofting Root for two sixes over midwicket. The last ball went for four byes as Root’s over resulted in 28 runs and this is the joint-most runs scored in an over in the longest format. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara and Australia's George Bailey have also scored as many runs, albeit all 28 runs were off the bat.The host lost the third Test by an innings and 53 runs as England took a 2-1 lead in the series.The final Test will be played in Johannesburg from January 24. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.