MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KSCA T20: Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal, Manish Pandey among stars to go under hammer in auction

Each franchise will have a purse of Rs. 50 lakh and it will have to purchase a minimum of 16 players and the squad strength should not exceed 18.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 15:51 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Players will be slotted into four categories. Category A will feature India and IPL players.
FILE PHOTO: Players will be slotted into four categories. Category A will feature India and IPL players. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players will be slotted into four categories. Category A will feature India and IPL players. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Prominent Karnataka state stars such as Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey are among 700 cricketers who will be up for grabs during the player auction here on Saturday, ahead of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

This year’s tournament will be held at a single venue — the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium — from August 14 to 30.

Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions have been added to the tournament, expanding the number of participating teams to six.

ALSO READ | India vs West Indies 100th Test: Ninth instance of two teams playing century of Tests against each other

The existing teams are defending champion Gulbarga Mystics, runner-up Bengaluru Blasters, Mysuru Warriors and Hubli Tigers.

Each of those franchises will have a purse of Rs. 50 lakh and they will have to purchase a minimum of 16 players and the squad strength should not exceed 18.

Players will be slotted into four categories. While Category A will feature India and IPL (Indian Premier League) players, Category B will have all senior players who have played BCCI state tournaments such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Category C will consist of players from all other BCCI tournaments, and Category D is reserved for all registered players of KSCA.

BK Sampath Kumar, the commissioner of Maharaja Trophy and KSCA vice president said, “Last edition was a tremendous success. We saw many young players make the most of the opportunity. We want to see more youngsters from Karnataka showcase their potential.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mayank Agarwal /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Manish Pandey /

KSCA /

BCCI /

IPL /

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KSCA T20: Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal, Manish Pandey among stars to go under hammer in auction
    PTI
  2. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: IND 102/4; Dhull, Parag begin rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Stokes, Brook look to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF introduces U-20 national championship for men
    PTI
  5. Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. KSCA T20: Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal, Manish Pandey among stars to go under hammer in auction
    PTI
  2. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Stokes, Brook look to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: IND 102/4; Dhull, Parag begin rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match semifinal today? Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KSCA T20: Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal, Manish Pandey among stars to go under hammer in auction
    PTI
  2. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: IND 102/4; Dhull, Parag begin rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Stokes, Brook look to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF introduces U-20 national championship for men
    PTI
  5. Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment