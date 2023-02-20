Cricket

CSK’s Kyle Jamieson likely to miss IPL 2023 due to back surgery

Kyle Jamieson was expected to return for the Blackcaps’ ongoing two-Test series against England after last playing the five-day format in June 2022. 

PTI
AUCKLAND 20 February, 2023 11:34 IST
AUCKLAND 20 February, 2023 11:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson walks off the field after sustaining an injury.

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson walks off the field after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kyle Jamieson was expected to return for the Blackcaps’ ongoing two-Test series against England after last playing the five-day format in June 2022. 

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will have to undergo back surgery following the recurrence of an injury which had forced him to miss competitive cricket for more than nine months.

Also Read
NZ vs ENG: Gary Stead says confidence hurt, backs New Zealand to rebound in Wellington Test

Jamieson was expected to return for the Blackcaps’ ongoing two-Test series against England after last playing the five-day format in June 2022. 

However, due to the recurrence of the injury, and the impending surgery, the 28-year-old’s wait to get back to full fitness has got a lot longer. Jamieson is likely to miss this year’s IPL, which gets underway from March 31. He was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore at this year’s mini-auction.

The tall fast bowler had played for New Zealand XI in a practice match for the touring England side earlier this month.

“It’s been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by  SEN Radio.

Also Read
England beats New Zealand by 267 runs in first test

“He’s been fantastic around all of our sides when he’s been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we’ll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well,” the coach said. 

Jamieson had earlier hoped the injury would heal with rest but its reoccurrence has forced him to opt for surgery.

“A number of world-class players have had surgery in the back and it’s different periods of time they recover. We just want Kyle (to get) the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he’s been for us. Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that’s the encouraging thing for him,” added Stead.

The Blackcaps lost the opening Test to England by 267 runs. The second Test is scheduled to commence in Basin Reserve on February 24.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us