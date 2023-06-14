Magazine

Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup, to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles

Bracewell will undergo surgery in the UK on Thursday before beginning his lengthy rehabilitation, which makes him unavailable for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November in India.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 07:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the ODI against India in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the ODI against India in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the ODI against India in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup as he is set to be sidelined for six to eight months after rupturing his right achilles while batting for the Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.

According to a release by New Zealand Cricket, Bracewell will undergo surgery in the UK on Thursday before beginning his lengthy rehabilitation, which makes him unavailable for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November in India.

Also Read | KL Rahul checks in at NCA for extensive rehabilitation programme

New Zealand coach Gary Stead described Bracewell’s absence as a big blow to his team. “Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event,” Stead said.

“Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Blackcaps since his international debut..he was shaping up as an important player for us at the world cup in India,” he added.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will hold simultaneous winter training camps at Lincoln and Tauranga from July 26–28 and August 9–11.

