ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins

Chasing a low total of 99 against Oman, Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka barely broke a sweat, completing the task in 15 overs.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 21:59 IST , Bulawayo - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka beat Oman by 10 wickets to climb to the top of its ODI World Cup qualifier group on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka beat Oman by 10 wickets to climb to the top of its ODI World Cup qualifier group on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka beat Oman by 10 wickets to climb to the top of its ODI World Cup qualifier group on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP

A dominant Sri Lanka thrashed Oman by 10 wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier to climb to the top of Group B at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday.

The win put Sri Lanka in a strong position to qualify for the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Chasing a low total of 99, openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka barely broke a sweat, completing the task in 15 overs.

Karunaratne was unbeaten on 61 while Nissanka scored 37 not out as Sri Lanka not only sealed a win but also bolstered its net run rate.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka called it right at the toss and opted to bowl. His call paid immediate dividends as the islanders had a brilliant start with the ball, with their pacers breathing fire on the Oman batters.

The pace of Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha was too much for the Oman top-order to handle, as it found itself in massive trouble early on.

Kashyap Prajapati was the first wicket to fall, as Kumara trapped him in front of the stumps. Aqib Ilyas followed suit, with Rajitha getting in on the act.

READ: Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Kumara was in no mood to stop as he sent Zeeshan Maqsood and Mohammad Nadeem packing in quick succession, as Oman found itself reeling at 20 for four.

Ayaan Khan and Jatinder Singh then embarked the job of rebuilding the innings for Oman, putting together a 52-run stand. But it all changed again in a blink of an eye as Wanindu Hasaranga delivered one of the best overs of the Qualifier so far.

The 21st over of the innings from Hasaranga fetched him three wickets without the bowler conceding a run. Hasaranga first trapped Jatinder Singh leg-before for 21 oin the first delivery, and on the third, the right-arm spinner cleaned up Shoaib Khan.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder grabbed his third wicket of the over, getting rid of Jay Odedra on the final delivery.

Oman slid further as miscommunication between Ayaan Khan and Naseem Khushi led to the latter being run out for one.

All this had left Oman reeling at 84/8 halfway through their innings.

Ayaan’s gritty 41 ended with Hasaranga scalping his fourth, courtesy of a brilliant catch in the slips by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Hasaranga went on to complete his second consecutive five-wicket haul by trapping Bilal Khan for nought, as Oman were bowled out for 98.

Scotland beats UAE by 111 runs

Scotland clinched a second win on the trot with their bowlers putting them in charge following a masterclass from Richie Berrington.

Chasing 283, UAE already had a tall ask at hand but Scotland bowlers produced a dominating show.

Chris Sole made early inroads with two consecutive blows to UAE,0 dismissing Aryansh Sharma (8) and Vritiya Aravind (0), as the double strike left UAE reeling in the fifth over.

UAE failed to recover from the early blows.

ALSO READ: India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped

Rohan Mustafa (12) was bowled by Brandon McMullen while Asif Khan (17) could not convert his start, perishing against Mark Watt.

The big wicket, though, came when Muhammad Waseem, who was looking good, was pinned in front of the wickets by Watt for 36.

Sole then returned into the attack to remove Ali Naseer (19), pegging UAE further back.

At the halfway mark, UAE had a stiff challenge ahead, with the score at 117/6.

Though UAE tried to take the game deep with Basil Hameed (30), Aayan Afzal Khan (21) and Karthik Meiyappan (23 not out) leading their progress, but regular wickets for Scotland ensured their control on the game.

UAE was bowled out for 171.

ODI World Cup qualifiers

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
