Cricket

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: England vs Pakistan predicted playing XI, fantasy tips, form guide, squads

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Here are the predicted playing XIs, Dream11 fantasy predictions and squads ahead of the Pakistan vs England second Test in Multan on Friday.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 07:15 IST
09 December, 2022 07:15 IST
England batter Harry Brook was in scorching form in the first Test as he registered scores of 153 and 87 in his team’s 74-run win.

England batter Harry Brook was in scorching form in the first Test as he registered scores of 153 and 87 in his team’s 74-run win. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Here are the predicted playing XIs, Dream11 fantasy predictions and squads ahead of the Pakistan vs England second Test in Multan on Friday.

Pakistan and England will face off in the second Test of their three-match series on Friday in Multan. England leads the series 1-0 after beating the host by 74 runs in the first Test.

ENG VS PAK PREDICTED XI

England

England has already named its playing XI and has made one change from the previous match with pacer Mark Wood replacing the injured Liam Livingstone.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

Pakistan

The host will have to contend with injuries as well. Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the series after picking up an injury in the first Test. Pacer Naseem Shah’s participation is also doubtful as he has a shoulder niggle. Pakistan could include spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the eleven for Rauf while Mohammad Wasim could make his Test debut in case Naseem isn’t fit. Faheem Ashraf could also get a look-in as third pacer while also adding batting depth.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Abdullah Shafique, Iman-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman/Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Zahid Mahmood.

ENG VS PAK 2ND TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope
Batters: Joe Root, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (vc), Zak Crawley, Harry Brook (c), Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Will Jacks
Bowlers: Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Zahid Mahmood
Team Composition: PAK4:7 ENG Credits Left: 16.5

FORM GUIDE

England (last five Tests): W W W L W

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the red-ball side has won seven of its last eight Test matches. A win in Multan would seal the series and would be the new leadership group’s first Test series win away from home.

Pakistan (last five Tests): L L W L D

Babar Azam faces the prospect of a second consecutive Test series defeat at home after Pakistan lost to Australia 0-1 earlier this year. A loss in Multan would also dent the host’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

THE SQUADS
England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc) (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Football memes which ruled social media during FIFA World Cup
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us