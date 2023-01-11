PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series 2023?

Pakistan and New Zealand will go up against each other in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan won the first ODI by six wickets and went up 1-0 in the three match series.

Which TV channel will telecast PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI live?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch online live stream of PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI?

The toss for the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

When will PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Where will PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI be held?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.