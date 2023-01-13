Pakistan will face New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Natioanl Stadium in Karachi on Friday. The three-match series is level 1-1 after New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. The host had beaten the Kiwis by six wickets in the first game on Monday.

Which TV channel will telecast PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI live?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch online live stream of PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The toss for the third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

When will PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Friday, January 13.

Where will PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI be held?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.