PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series 2023?

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI: Here are the live streaming, telecast details and match timings ahead of the third ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 08:43 IST
New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 after beating Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday.

New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 after beating Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Natioanl Stadium in Karachi on Friday. The three-match series is level 1-1 after New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. The host had beaten the Kiwis by six wickets in the first game on Monday.

Which TV channel will telecast PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI live?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch online live stream of PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLiv app.

At what time will PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The toss for the third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

When will PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Friday, January 13.

Where will PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI be held?

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.

