PCB wants Sri Lanka to retain Asia Cup 2022 hosting rights despite civil unrest

The Pakistan Cricket Board will support Sri Lanka in its bid to host the Asia Cup in August this year, despite civil and political unrest in the island nation.

A PCB source said that chairman Ramiz Raja has assured Sri Lanka Cricket officials that Pakistan will push for the Asia Cup to remain in Sri Lanka as scheduled from August 27 to September 11.

"The PCB chairman assured that he wants Sri Lanka to host the regional event as it would mean revenue earnings for the host country and will also boost their tourism," the source said.

The final decision on the tournament's hosting rights rests with the Asian Cricket Council, which will have to make a choice between Sri Lanka, and the stand-by option Bangladesh, later this month.

The Sri Lankan board has managed to successfully host the Australian cricket team without any security breach despite civil unrest after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country in the midst of an acute financial crisis.