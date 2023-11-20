AUS vs PAK: Pakistan announces Test squad for three-match series against Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced on Monday an 18-member squad for the three-match Test series against Australia starting from December 14 2023 to January 7 2024.

Shan Masood will be leading the side in his first assignment as Test captain. He was named Pakistan’s captain for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle after taking over the reins from Babar Azam last week.

Left-handed opener Saim Ayub and fast bowler Khurram Shahzad have earned maiden call-up in Tests team while Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Wasim Jnr return to the longer format.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi