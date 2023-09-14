Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect PAK vs SL match today?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

The winner of the match will qualify for the final against India on September 17.

There’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is a 70 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 50 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Colombo on Thursday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Colombo Weather Updates - September 14

Chances of rain

Time (IST) 09:30 AM 12:00 AM 3:30 PM 06:30 PM 09:30 PM Chances of rain 70% 70% 70% 50% 50%

What happens if Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match is washed out today?

What happens if Pakistan wins against Sri Lanka?

If Pakistan beats Sri Lanka on Thursday, then it will qualify for the final with four points and play against India.

What happens if Sri Lanka wins against Pakistan?

If Sri Lanka beats Pakistan, then it will meet India in the final with four points.

What happens if PAK vs SL match is washed out?

If the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match is washed out, then Sri Lanka will qualify for the final due to its superior net run rate. Pakistan’s 228-run loss against India put its NRR in the negative.

The Asia Cup 2023 final is set to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.

Asia Cup Super Four points table

Squads

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris.

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, September 14.

Where can I watch the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.