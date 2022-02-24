Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes India's leading T20I run-scorer Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer for India in Twenty20 Internationals during the first game of the Sri Lanka series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Team Sportstar Lucknow 24 February, 2022 19:43 IST India captain Rohit Sharma in action. - AP Team Sportstar Lucknow 24 February, 2022 19:43 IST India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed former skipper Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter for India in Twenty20 Internationals during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.FOLLOW | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: Rohit, Ishan open for IND vs SL The top-order batter overtook Kohli, who has 3296 runs from 89 innings, in his 115th innings in the shortest format. KL Rahul is third on the elite list with 1831 runs from 52 innings.Rohit reached the mark in style, dispatching spinner Jeffrey Vandersay for a maximum into the stands at deep mid-wicket. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :