Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes India's leading T20I run-scorer

India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed former skipper Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter for India in Twenty20 Internationals during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

The top-order batter overtook Kohli, who has 3296 runs from 89 innings, in his 115th innings in the shortest format. KL Rahul is third on the elite list with 1831 runs from 52 innings.

Rohit reached the mark in style, dispatching spinner Jeffrey Vandersay for a maximum into the stands at deep mid-wicket.