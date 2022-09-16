Shaheen Afridi undergoes rehab on own expense; Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram slam PCB

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been on a comeback trail since suffering a right knee ligament injury during Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in July. On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) included Shaheen Shah in the 15-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting from October 16-November 13. While announcing the team, chief selector Muhammad Wasim said, “Reports we have received about Shaheen are encouraging. He is likely to resume bowling early next month.”

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022," stated PCB in a press release.

Shortly after the statement was released, Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain - whose daughter Shaheen is engaged to - lambasted the PCB. "Shaheen Afridi has gone on his own to England. He has even paid for his own ticket. He is staying in England on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there. The PCB hasn't done anything, from the coordination to his accommodation, he is doing everything on his own. Zakir Khan - PCB's director of international cricket - spoke to him just once or twice," Afridi said in an interview with Samaa TV.

Also Read Jos Buttler hopes Pakistan vs England series raises spirits of flood victims

Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram echoed Shahid's sentiments. “This is shocking. He (Shaheen) is one of our top fast bowlers. If it is true that PCB is not taking care of him, this is really sad. I don't understand why PCB is so reckless about his rehabilitation. He should have straightaway been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But instead, he has been doing it all alone at his own expense. I am still shocked,” he said.

Shaheen Shah last played for Pakistan in July 2022 against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. He also missed the Asia Cup, where Pakistan lost in the final to Sri Lanka last week.