Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-again Iyer to join Team India for Delhi Test against Australia

Iyer will join the Team India squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Shreyas Iyer, the India middle-order batsman will be joining the Indian Test squad for the second Test against Australia in New Delhi.

Having taken a 1-0 lead, India will take on Australia in the second Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla starting from Friday.

The BCCI in a statement said that Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI medical team.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the BCCI statement read.

India’s squad for second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav