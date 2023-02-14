Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-again Iyer to join Team India for Delhi Test against Australia

Team Sportstar
14 February, 2023 19:10 IST
14 February, 2023 19:10 IST
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second Test against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iyer will join the Team India squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Shreyas Iyer, the India middle-order batsman will be joining the Indian Test squad for the second Test against Australia in New Delhi.

Having taken a 1-0 lead, India will take on Australia in the second Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla starting from Friday.

The BCCI in a statement said that Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI medical team.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the BCCI statement read.

India’s squad for second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us