Ganguly to captain India in Legends League Cricket opener at Eden Gardens on September 16

The Legends League Cricket tournament is set to begin on September 16 with a special charity match between Sourav Ganguly-led India Maharajas and World Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The tournament will celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

Former India head coach and commissioner of Legends League Cricket (LLC), Ravi Shastri on Friday said, “This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year’s league to the 75th year of Independence.”

Ganguly had featured in the Legends tournament in 2015, which involved Sachin Tendulkar and the late Shane Warne. Even though the former India captain played in a couple of friendly fixtures between the Board officials recently, those were closed-door affairs. Now, with the one-off match set to be played in India, fans will get an opportunity to watch the ‘god of the off-side’ in action after years.