Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka announces Test squad for tour of India In the meanwhile, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of the injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana. Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 18:04 IST Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne will playhis 75th Test in Mohali. - AP Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 18:04 IST Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India starting March 4 in Mohali.READ| IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: India looks to seal series as forecast of rain looms large in Dharamsala The Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad.Test squadDimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis (not available due to injury), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith EmbuldeniyaIn the meantime, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana. Both Mendis and Theekshana suffered hamstring injuries during the 5th T20I vs Australia. He will return home. Wanindu Hasaranga also will return home from Australia. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :