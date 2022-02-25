Sri Lanka announces Test squad for tour of India

Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India starting March 4 in Mohali.

The Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad.

Test squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis (not available due to injury), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya

In the meantime, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.

Both Mendis and Theekshana suffered hamstring injuries during the 5th T20I vs Australia. He will return home. Wanindu Hasaranga also will return home from Australia.