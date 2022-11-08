Michael Hussey: India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal will be a sensational occasion

Michael Hussey has “really enjoyed” being part of the England men’s coaching set-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Hussey, the former Australia international, and David Saker were added to England men’s coaching set-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia. “It’s been an enjoyable tournament so far. England has been a very good team to work with,” Hussey told Sportstar. “It’s been a tough tournament, there have been challenges along the way due to weather and tough conditions and tough teams. All the teams have been tough, especially in our group.”

England will face India in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. England survived a scare to reach the semifinals with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney. “I know that the team is excited about getting through to the semifinals. Wow, what an occasion it will be to be able to play India at the Adelaide oval on Thursday! It will be a sensational occasion,” Hussey said.

England’s road to the semis has been anything but smooth. Along the way, it had to endure a five-run defeat against Ireland (via DLS) and a washout versus defending champion Australia. And it found itself in a must-win situation against Sri Lanka. However, Hussey emphasised that the team never lost belief. “There was never any panic, especially after a few tough games early on and the washout,’ Hussey said. “It hasn’t been easy for the top line of batters, when we played the first game in Perth, it swung and seamed a little bit.

In Melbourne, the ball was moving around a lot. So, it hasn’t been easy for the top of the order to get off to a flier. But they are experienced players and know their game well. We’ve got a lot of faith in them that they will come through and put in some match-winning performances. They have played really good cricket in the last few games.”