IND vs PAK T20 World Cup final: how can India face Pakistan in final at the MCG on November 13

South Africa crashed out of the Men’s T20 World Cup after being stunned by 13 runs by Netherlands in its final group match. Chasing 159 to reach the semifinals, South Africa lost regular wickets on a tricky pitch and was tied down by an inspired Dutch side.

The defeat means Pakistan, following its five-wicket win over Bangladesh, has leapfrogged the Proteas and progressed with India, which qualified courtesy of South Africa’s defeat.

READ | Will be surprised if Cricket Australia doesn’t lift Warner’s leadership ban

There’s now a possibility of India and Pakistan meeting in the finals of T20 World Cup for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007. India had met Pakistan once in the Super 12 stage of this World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India scored 16 from the last over to successfully chase 160 with four wickets remaining in front of a boisterous crowd of 90,293, with Virat Kohli ending 82 not out.

Against all odds, Pakistan have made it to the #T20WorldCup semi-finals 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mM2XLdUjG9 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 6, 2022

Fifteen years ago, locking horns against Pakistan in the 2007 World T20 final, India was missing Virender Sehwag with an injury. He was replaced by debutant Yusuf Pathan. After a shaky start, India’s top-scorer of the tournament, Gautam Gambhir, played anchor with a gritty 54-ball 75 before newcomer Rohit Sharma’s cameo of 30 off 16 helped the team post a fighting 157.

Down and out at 77/6 after Shahid Afridi fell for a golden duck, Misbah-ul-Haq led Pakistan’s fightback and got the team within touching distance. With the equation down to six runs off four balls, Misbah played a scoop straight to S. Sreesanth at short fine-leg, handing India a five-run win and a World Cup title after 28 years.