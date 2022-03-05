Women's World Cup Live: Bangladesh vs South Africa - SA 113/4 - Du Preez falls, BAN regularly picking wickets

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Bangladesh and South Africa in Dunedin on Saturday.



LIVE:

Lee was ruled out of the team's opening match of the ODI World Cup against Bangladesh as she is currently serving a mandatory pre-tournament quarantine at the New Zealand government's Managed Quarantine and Isolation (MIQ) facility. This is after a pre-arranged delayed arrival in the country following the birth of her first child. Many congratulations to Lizelle and Tanjya.

The other big name missing is Dane Van Niekerk. A freak injury ruined the South Africa captain's World Cup plans, with a fractured ankle ruling the allrounder out of the tournament.

Van Niekerk sustained the injury to her left ankle when she slipped on a wet surface at her home in Eastern Cape, and while she will not require surgery at this stage, she will be sidelined for at least three months. Broadcasters say she sustained the injury while trying to feed her pet.

Playing XI:

BAN: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Farghana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (C), Rumana Ahmed, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam.

SA: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.



Toss: Bangladesh have won the toss and choose to bowl first.

Squads:



BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin

Travelling Reserves: Nuzhat Tasnia, Sanjida Akter



SOUTH AFRICA: Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty (wk)

Traveling reserves: Raisibe Ntozakhe, Nadine de Klerk, Andrie Steyn



How have the teams fared in the World Cup so far:

SA: South Africa have not yet contested an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final but have twice made the last four, in 2000 and 2017.

The competition four years ago saw the Proteas boast both the top and second-leading wicket-takers in Dane van Niekerk (15) and Marizanne Kapp (13).

BAN: Bangladesh are yet to make an appearance at the tournament but have several players who could add their name to competition folklore in 2022.

Captain Nigar Sultana is among them while Rumana Ahmed has shone with bat and ball in the ODI arena in recent years.



3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #2 will see WC debutant Bangladesh get their campaigns started against a strong South African side.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.