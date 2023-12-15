IND-W vs ENG-W: India registers highest run-rate in a women’s Test innings, breaks England’s record

India women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, broke the record for the highest run-rate in a completed innings during the one-off Test against England at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

The women in blue managed to put 428 runs on board in 104.3 overs at a strike rate of 4.09, overtaking the record set by their current opponent. England’s strike rate of 3.81 against Australia at the start of this year was the previous highest by a women’s Test side.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs England, Women’s Test, Day 2

The Indian innings saw two 100-plus partnerships and four half-centuries. Debutant Subha Satheesh top scored with a 76-ball 69. Interestingly, it was the first time in women’s Test that four batters managed to score more than 60— Shubha 69, Jemimah Rodrigues 68, Yastika Bhatia 66 and Deepti Sharma 67.

England is currently on the back foot, reeling at 126-6, at the time of writing this copy. Deepti Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers, dismissing three batters.