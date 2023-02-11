Former T20 World Cup champions England and West Indies take on each other in their tournament opener on Saturday, both looking to reclaim the World Cup by the end of the event in South Africa.

Playing XI:

England: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Rashada Williams, Shermaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Shamilla Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman.

TOSS: West Indies wins the toss, will bat first

Best finish at the tournament:

West Indies: Champion (2016)

England: Winner (2009)

England have failed to reach the final four just once, and have been in four World T20 finals, winning one of those back in 2009.

To qualify out of the tough group, starting the tournament on a high note is a must for the Caribbean outfit. They will start their campaign against a strong England side and will need to overturn their recent poor form to deliver an upset.

West Indies recently played in a five-match T20I series at home against England, enduring a 5-0 whitewash. But it has often been when their backs are against the wall that this West Indies group deliver some of their finest performances.

SQUADS ENGLAND Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson. WEST INDIES Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup

