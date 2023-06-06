World Test Championship: Best bowlers in 2021-23 cycle

Published : Jun 06, 2023 10:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Australian bowler Nathan Lyon leads the wicket-taker charts for the 2021-23 WTC, with 83 wickets from 32 innings at an average of 26.97. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Australia will face India at the Oval on Wednesday in the final of the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship. Australia finished the preliminary phase of the competition as table-topper with 66.67 PCT (percentage of points) compared to India’s 58.8.

The cycle, which began with the Pataudi trophy, when India visited England for a five-Test series, was brought to a close with the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand. Sri Lanka was mathematically in with a chance for qualification before the series but a 2-0 series loss put an end to its chances.

India plays its second-straight WTC final after finishing the previous cycle as a table-topper only to lose the final to New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

After a drawn series at home to India and a humbling in the Ashes down under, England managed to claw its way back up the table under new Head Coach Brendon Mccullum, playing a very attacking brand of cricket.

Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson found a place in the top wicket-takers of the cycle which was led by Nathan Lyon with 83 wickets from 32 innings at an average of 26.97. Kagiso Rabada stood second with 67 wickets in 22 innings with R Ashwin third, managing 61 wickets in 26 innings.

Most wickets in WTC 2021-23: