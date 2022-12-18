Cricket

World Test Championship points table: India third with win vs Bangladesh in 1st Test

WTC points table update: The 188-run win against Bangladesh enabled India to leapfrog Sri Lanka to take the third spot in the World Test Championship standings on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 10:09 IST
18 December, 2022 10:09 IST
India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test to jump to third spot in the WTC 2021-23 points table standings.

India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test to jump to third spot in the WTC 2021-23 points table standings. | Photo Credit: AP

WTC points table update: The 188-run win against Bangladesh enabled India to leapfrog Sri Lanka to take the third spot in the World Test Championship standings on Sunday.

India climbed to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship after its 188-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram on Sunday.

The win enabled India to leapfrog Sri Lanka with a 55.77 points percentage in the World Test Championship standings. The WTC cycle is currently witnessing a three-way race between Australia, South Africa and India for the top two spots.

Also Read
IND vs BAN 1st Test Highlights Day 5: India beats Bangladesh by 188 runs; Axar picks 4 for 77

India’s chances will also hinge on the result of the ongoing Australia - South Africa three-Test series. Australia, which recently beat West Indies 2-0 at home, will be through to the final if it blanks the Proteas 3-0.

India has five Tests remaining - one against Bangladesh (December 22-26) and four against Australia at home from February. Assuming India beats Bangladesh 2-0, it would need at least three wins and a draw against Australia to qualify with a minimum PCT of 64.35.

India remaining WTC schedule

  • ⦿ v Bangladesh, December 22-26, Dhaka
  • ⦿ v Australia, February 2023, TBD
  • ⦿ v Australia, February 2023, TBD
  • ⦿ v Australia, March 2023, TBD
  • ⦿ v Australia, March 2023, TBD

World Test Championship updated points table standings

Pos. TeamMatchesWon Lost DrawnPoints contestedPoints PenaltyPCT
1Australia1171313296072.72
2South Africa1064012072060.00
3India1374215687-555.76
3Sri Lanka1054112064053.33
5Pakistan1044212056046.66
6West Indies1044212054-245.00
7England 2088424088-1241.66
8New Zealand926110828025.93
9Bangladesh1119113216012.12

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us