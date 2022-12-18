World Test Championship points table: India third with win vs Bangladesh in 1st Test

India climbed to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship after its 188-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram on Sunday.

The win enabled India to leapfrog Sri Lanka with a 55.77 points percentage in the World Test Championship standings. The WTC cycle is currently witnessing a three-way race between Australia, South Africa and India for the top two spots.

India’s chances will also hinge on the result of the ongoing Australia - South Africa three-Test series. Australia, which recently beat West Indies 2-0 at home, will be through to the final if it blanks the Proteas 3-0.

India has five Tests remaining - one against Bangladesh (December 22-26) and four against Australia at home from February. Assuming India beats Bangladesh 2-0, it would need at least three wins and a draw against Australia to qualify with a minimum PCT of 64.35.

India remaining WTC schedule

⦿ v Bangladesh, December 22-26, Dhaka

v Bangladesh, December 22-26, Dhaka ⦿ v Australia, February 2023, TBD

v Australia, February 2023, TBD ⦿ v Australia, February 2023, TBD

v Australia, February 2023, TBD ⦿ v Australia, March 2023, TBD

v Australia, March 2023, TBD ⦿ v Australia, March 2023, TBD

