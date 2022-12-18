World Test Championship points table: India third with win vs Bangladesh in 1st Test

India climbed to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship after its 188-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram on Sunday.
The win enabled India to leapfrog Sri Lanka with a 55.77 points percentage in the World Test Championship standings. The WTC cycle is currently witnessing a three-way race between Australia, South Africa and India for the top two spots.
India’s chances will also hinge on the result of the ongoing Australia - South Africa three-Test series. Australia, which recently beat West Indies 2-0 at home, will be through to the final if it blanks the Proteas 3-0.
India has five Tests remaining - one against Bangladesh (December 22-26) and four against Australia at home from February. Assuming India beats Bangladesh 2-0, it would need at least three wins and a draw against Australia to qualify with a minimum PCT of 64.35.
India remaining WTC schedule
- ⦿ v Bangladesh, December 22-26, Dhaka
- ⦿ v Australia, February 2023, TBD
- ⦿ v Australia, February 2023, TBD
- ⦿ v Australia, March 2023, TBD
- ⦿ v Australia, March 2023, TBD
World Test Championship updated points table standings
|Pos.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points contested
|Points
|Penalty
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|11
|7
|1
|3
|132
|96
|0
|72.72
|2
|South Africa
|10
|6
|4
|0
|120
|72
|0
|60.00
|3
|India
|13
|7
|4
|2
|156
|87
|-5
|55.76
|3
|Sri Lanka
|10
|5
|4
|1
|120
|64
|0
|53.33
|5
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|4
|2
|120
|56
|0
|46.66
|6
|West Indies
|10
|4
|4
|2
|120
|54
|-2
|45.00
|7
|England
|20
|8
|8
|4
|240
|88
|-12
|41.66
|8
|New Zealand
|9
|2
|6
|1
|108
|28
|0
|25.93
|9
|Bangladesh
|11
|1
|9
|1
|132
|16
|0
|12.12