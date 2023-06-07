WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Shardul gets nod over Ashwin in Playing XI at Oval

Published : Jun 07, 2023 14:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: R Ashwin has been left out of the India playing XI for the WTC final. | Photo Credit: PTI

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the World Test Championship final against Australia here at the Oval, England.

Rohit confirmed India’s bowling lineup also answering the speculation whether Ravichandran Ashwin will be in the XI or Shardul Thakur will get the nod ahead of him.

India will be playing with four seamers and a spinner - Ravindra Jadeja.

“The weather is overcast. The pitch won’t change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin), he’s been a match-winner,” Rohit said at the toss.

The four seamers include Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur.

Ashwin has played seven Test matches in England picking 18 wickets at an average of 28.11 with a best of 4/62 in an innings.

Shardul has played four Test matches in the English conditions where he has taken eight wickets at an average of 33.37 with a best of 2/22.