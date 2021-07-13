Cricket

Yashpal Sharma, 1983 World Cup winning cricketer, passes away

Former India and 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 July, 2021 11:03 IST

Yashpal Sharma in action. (File Photo)   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 July, 2021 11:03 IST

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passes away on Tuesday.

Sharma suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66 years old.

Sharma, who represented India in 37 Tests, scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine half-centuries. In 42 ODIs, he scored 883 runs with four half-centuries. 

More to follow.....

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :