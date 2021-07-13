Cricket Cricket Yashpal Sharma, 1983 World Cup winning cricketer, passes away Former India and 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 13 July, 2021 11:03 IST Yashpal Sharma in action. (File Photo) - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 13 July, 2021 11:03 IST Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passes away on Tuesday.Sharma suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66 years old.Sharma, who represented India in 37 Tests, scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine half-centuries. In 42 ODIs, he scored 883 runs with four half-centuries. More to follow..... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :