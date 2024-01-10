AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024

The 18th edition of the premier competition in Asia’s continental arena, the AFC Asian Cup, is scheduled to get underway in Qatar on January 12 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Beginning with four teams in 1958, the competition grew to 24 teams in 2019 and will maintain its expanded format in 2024. This is a sneak peek at Group B, which has Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

AUSTRALIA

FIFA Ranking: 25

Best finish: Champions (2015)

Coach: Graham Arnold

Prospects: Australia’s stunning 2022 World Cup campaign, where they ran eventual champions Argentina close in the last 16, has encouraged hopes that the 2015 champions and 2011 runners-up will be around at the business end of the tournament.

Arnold has plenty of new faces in his squad but they know the conditions in Doha well and he will hope the togetherness and fighting spirit behind their success at the World Cup have survived the personnel changes.

FULL AUSTRALIA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Joe Gauci, Mathew Ryan, Lawrence Thomas Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Gethin Jones, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Patrick Yazbek Forwards: Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Bruno Fornaroli, Craig Goodwin, John Iredale, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, Kusini Yengi

UZBEKISTAN

FIFA Ranking: 68

Best finish: Semi-finals (2011)

Coach: Srecko Katanec (Slovenia)

Prospects: Uzbekistan have at least got out of their group at the last five editions of the Asian Cup and earned plenty of admirers over the years for their neat, technical passing game.

Their chances of going deep in Qatar suffered a huge blow when Italy-based top scorer and captain Eldor Shomurodov was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

FULL UZBEKISTAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Abduvokhid Nematov, Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Muhammadkodir Khamraliev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Farrukh Saifiev, Khodjiakbar Alijonov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov Midfielders: Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Aziz Turgunboev, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Diyor Kholmatov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Jamshid Iskanderov, Khodjimat Erkinov, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Faizullaev Forwards: Igor Sergeev, Bobir Abdiholikov, Azizbek Amonov

FIFA Ranking: 102

Best finish: Runners up (1964)

Coach: Igor Stimac (Croatia)

Prospects: India have failed to progress past the group stage in their last three attempts and as the lowest-ranked side in the group, their prospects of bucking that trend this time around appear bleak.

However, their record-extending victory in last year’s South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship and their recent 1-0 win over Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier will give Stimac’s side cause to believe.

FULL INDIA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

SYRIA

FIFA Ranking: 91

Best finish: Group stage (1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2011, 2019)

Coach: Hector Cuper (Argentina)

Prospects: Former Valencia and Inter coach Cuper was brought on board last year but has struggled to put out a side that can compete with Asia’s heavyweights.

A 5-0 humbling at the hands of Japan in a World Cup qualifier in Jeddah in November suggests that Syria will do well to get out of a tough group and into the knockout stages for the first time.

FULL SYRIA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Madanieh, Taha Mousa, Maksim Sarraf Defenders: Aiham Hanz Ousou, Mouaiad Alajaan, Amr Almidani, Amro Jeniat, Thaer Krouma, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moaiad Alkhoul, Ampntoul Rachman Oues Midfielders: Ezequiel Ham, Kamel Hmeisheh, Mohammad Alhallak, Amar Ramadan, Mohammed, Osman, Elmar Abraham, Fahad Youssef, Jalil Elias, Ibrahim Hesar Forwards: Omar Khribin, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Pablo Sabbag, Antonio Yakoub, Mahmood Alaswad

