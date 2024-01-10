MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024

Beginning with four teams in 1958, the competition grew to 24 teams in 2019. This is a sneak peek at Group B, which has Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 07:33 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia, whihc lifted the Asian Cup in 2015, will look to repeat the same under Grahan Arnold, who took the side to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Australia, whihc lifted the Asian Cup in 2015, will look to repeat the same under Grahan Arnold, who took the side to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia, whihc lifted the Asian Cup in 2015, will look to repeat the same under Grahan Arnold, who took the side to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 18th edition of the premier competition in Asia’s continental arena, the AFC Asian Cup, is scheduled to get underway in Qatar on January 12 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Beginning with four teams in 1958, the competition grew to 24 teams in 2019 and will maintain its expanded format in 2024. This is a sneak peek at Group B, which has Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

AUSTRALIA

FIFA Ranking: 25

Best finish: Champions (2015)

Coach: Graham Arnold

Prospects: Australia’s stunning 2022 World Cup campaign, where they ran eventual champions Argentina close in the last 16, has encouraged hopes that the 2015 champions and 2011 runners-up will be around at the business end of the tournament.

Arnold has plenty of new faces in his squad but they know the conditions in Doha well and he will hope the togetherness and fighting spirit behind their success at the World Cup have survived the personnel changes.

FULL AUSTRALIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Joe Gauci, Mathew Ryan, Lawrence Thomas
Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Gethin Jones, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar
Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Patrick Yazbek
Forwards: Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Bruno Fornaroli, Craig Goodwin, John Iredale, Sam Silvera, Marco Tilio, Kusini Yengi

UZBEKISTAN

FIFA Ranking: 68

Best finish: Semi-finals (2011)

Coach: Srecko Katanec (Slovenia)

Prospects: Uzbekistan have at least got out of their group at the last five editions of the Asian Cup and earned plenty of admirers over the years for their neat, technical passing game.

Their chances of going deep in Qatar suffered a huge blow when Italy-based top scorer and captain Eldor Shomurodov was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

FULL UZBEKISTAN SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Abduvokhid Nematov, Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev
Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Muhammadkodir Khamraliev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Farrukh Saifiev, Khodjiakbar Alijonov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov
Midfielders: Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Aziz Turgunboev, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Diyor Kholmatov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Jamshid Iskanderov, Khodjimat Erkinov, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Faizullaev
Forwards: Igor Sergeev, Bobir Abdiholikov, Azizbek Amonov

FIFA Ranking: 102

Best finish: Runners up (1964)

Coach: Igor Stimac (Croatia)

Prospects: India have failed to progress past the group stage in their last three attempts and as the lowest-ranked side in the group, their prospects of bucking that trend this time around appear bleak.

However, their record-extending victory in last year’s South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship and their recent 1-0 win over Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier will give Stimac’s side cause to believe.

FULL INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

FIFA Ranking: 102

Best finish: Runners up (1964)

Coach: Igor Stimac (Croatia)

Prospects: India have failed to progress past the group stage in their last three attempts and as the lowest-ranked side in the group, their prospects of bucking that trend this time around appear bleak.

However, their record-extending victory in last year’s South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship and their recent 1-0 win over Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier will give Stimac’s side cause to believe.

FULL INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

SYRIA

FIFA Ranking: 91

Best finish: Group stage (1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2011, 2019)

Coach: Hector Cuper (Argentina)

Prospects: Former Valencia and Inter coach Cuper was brought on board last year but has struggled to put out a side that can compete with Asia’s heavyweights.

A 5-0 humbling at the hands of Japan in a World Cup qualifier in Jeddah in November suggests that Syria will do well to get out of a tough group and into the knockout stages for the first time.

FULL SYRIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Madanieh, Taha Mousa, Maksim Sarraf
Defenders: Aiham Hanz Ousou, Mouaiad Alajaan, Amr Almidani, Amro Jeniat, Thaer Krouma, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moaiad Alkhoul, Ampntoul Rachman Oues
Midfielders: Ezequiel Ham, Kamel Hmeisheh, Mohammad Alhallak, Amar Ramadan, Mohammed, Osman, Elmar Abraham, Fahad Youssef, Jalil Elias, Ibrahim Hesar
Forwards: Omar Khribin, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Pablo Sabbag, Antonio Yakoub, Mahmood Alaswad

INDIA

FIFA Ranking: 102

Best finish: Runners up (1964)

Coach: Igor Stimac (Croatia)

Prospects: India have failed to progress past the group stage in their last three attempts and as the lowest-ranked side in the group, their prospects of bucking that trend this time around appear bleak.

However, their record-extending victory in last year’s South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship and their recent 1-0 win over Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier will give Stimac’s side cause to believe.

FULL INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

AFC Asian Cup /

Australia /

Syria /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites
    Team Sportstar
  3. India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?
    Team Sportstar
  4. From Son Heung Min to Taremi: Top five players to watch out for at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid; Super Cup 2024: Madrid derby head-to-head, stats, records, most goals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites
    Team Sportstar
  3. India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?
    Team Sportstar
  4. From Son Heung Min to Taremi: Top five players to watch out for at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid; Super Cup 2024: Madrid derby head-to-head, stats, records, most goals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A preview: Teams, squad; Defending champion Qatar favourites
    Team Sportstar
  3. India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?
    Team Sportstar
  4. From Son Heung Min to Taremi: Top five players to watch out for at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid; Super Cup 2024: Madrid derby head-to-head, stats, records, most goals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment