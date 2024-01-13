MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Japan’s Endo vows to make Klopp wait by winning the Cup

The midfielder is in Qatar attempting to help his country lift a fifth continental title, potentially depriving Liverpool of his services until the middle of February.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 17:04 IST , Doha - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Player Wataru Endo of Japan speaks during the Japan press conference.
Player Wataru Endo of Japan speaks during the Japan press conference. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Player Wataru Endo of Japan speaks during the Japan press conference. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp may have to wait a while for the return of Wataru Endo after the Liverpool ace vowed on Saturday to win the AFC Asian Cup with Japan.

The midfielder is in Qatar attempting to help his country lift a fifth continental title, potentially depriving Liverpool of his services until the middle of February.

Klopp joked earlier this month that he hoped Endo and Mohamed Salah, who is with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, both get eliminated early so they can return to Anfield as soon as possible.

Endo wants his club boss to wait a little longer as pre-tournament favourite Japan prepares for its opener against Vietnam on Sunday.

“Of course the coach meant that as a joke but I do feel very honoured that he feels I need to be back at Liverpool,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’m here now, I’m the captain of the team and all I’m thinking about is bringing the trophy back to Liverpool.”

Endo has established himself as a mainstay in Klopp’s midfield following his summer move from Stuttgart and was named Liverpool’s player of the month for December.

He has been instrumental in helping the club top the Premier League while also progressing in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Endo is also crucial to Japan’s chances as captain and it is a role he has embraced since taking over the armband after the 2022 World Cup.

Also read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: First Asian Cup woman referee Yamashita to officiate Australia vs India

“I haven’t really gone about things in a different way -- communication is important and I like to speak to the players and the coaches,” he said.

“During the tournament, if I feel I have to step up and say something to the players I will, but I don’t feel any need to do that at the moment.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has also included Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma in his squad, despite the winger suffering an ankle injury last month.

Moriyasu said Mitoma would not play against Vietnam but could return to face Iraq in the second game.

Vietnam is coached by Frenchman Philippe Troussier, who led Japan to the Asian title in 2000.

“I’m sure he has done a lot of analysis of our team but we have also been watching the Vietnam team very closely,” said Moriyasu.

“It will be a good game but we have to have the balance of being aggressive and being cautious of their team too.”

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

Wataru Endo /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Japan’s Endo vows to make Klopp wait by winning the Cup
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia LIVE score, IND 0-0 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: First-half underway; Chhetri and Blue Tigers aim for positive start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spanish Super Cup: Hungry Madrid in better form but Barca strong, says Xavi
    AFP
  4. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Higher-ranked Germany overpowers Chile 3-0 in opener; Japan defeats Czech Republic 2-0
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia predicted XI, squad, schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Japan’s Endo vows to make Klopp wait by winning the Cup
    AFP
  2. Spanish Super Cup: Hungry Madrid in better form but Barca strong, says Xavi
    AFP
  3. AFCON 2023: Morocco happy with extra time to acclimatise to African Cup of Nations heat
    Reuters
  4. India vs Australia LIVE score, IND 0-0 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: First-half underway; Chhetri and Blue Tigers aim for positive start
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dyche baffled by Everton’s lack of penalties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Japan’s Endo vows to make Klopp wait by winning the Cup
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia LIVE score, IND 0-0 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: First-half underway; Chhetri and Blue Tigers aim for positive start
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spanish Super Cup: Hungry Madrid in better form but Barca strong, says Xavi
    AFP
  4. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Higher-ranked Germany overpowers Chile 3-0 in opener; Japan defeats Czech Republic 2-0
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia predicted XI, squad, schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment