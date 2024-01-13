AFC Asian Cup 2023: Japan’s Endo vows to make Klopp wait by winning the Cup

Jurgen Klopp may have to wait a while for the return of Wataru Endo after the Liverpool ace vowed on Saturday to win the AFC Asian Cup with Japan.

The midfielder is in Qatar attempting to help his country lift a fifth continental title, potentially depriving Liverpool of his services until the middle of February.

Klopp joked earlier this month that he hoped Endo and Mohamed Salah, who is with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, both get eliminated early so they can return to Anfield as soon as possible.

Endo wants his club boss to wait a little longer as pre-tournament favourite Japan prepares for its opener against Vietnam on Sunday.

“Of course the coach meant that as a joke but I do feel very honoured that he feels I need to be back at Liverpool,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’m here now, I’m the captain of the team and all I’m thinking about is bringing the trophy back to Liverpool.”

Endo has established himself as a mainstay in Klopp’s midfield following his summer move from Stuttgart and was named Liverpool’s player of the month for December.

He has been instrumental in helping the club top the Premier League while also progressing in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Endo is also crucial to Japan’s chances as captain and it is a role he has embraced since taking over the armband after the 2022 World Cup.

“I haven’t really gone about things in a different way -- communication is important and I like to speak to the players and the coaches,” he said.

“During the tournament, if I feel I have to step up and say something to the players I will, but I don’t feel any need to do that at the moment.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has also included Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma in his squad, despite the winger suffering an ankle injury last month.

Moriyasu said Mitoma would not play against Vietnam but could return to face Iraq in the second game.

Vietnam is coached by Frenchman Philippe Troussier, who led Japan to the Asian title in 2000.

“I’m sure he has done a lot of analysis of our team but we have also been watching the Vietnam team very closely,” said Moriyasu.

“It will be a good game but we have to have the balance of being aggressive and being cautious of their team too.”