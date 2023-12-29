MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024 hosts Ivory Coast unveil 27-man squad

The Ivory Coast is drawn in Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Equitorial Guinea.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 08:59 IST , Abidjan

AFP
Ivory Coast’s midfielder #6 Seko Fofana in action.
Ivory Coast's midfielder #6 Seko Fofana in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast’s midfielder #6 Seko Fofana in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast included a smattering of overseas stars in its 27-man squad for the January 11-February 11 competition released on Thursday.

The Ivory Coast’s French manager Jean-Louis Gasset has called up Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, and midfielders Ibrahim Sangare of Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Seko Fofana (Al Nassr) and Franck Kesslie (Al Ahli).

But missing from Gasset’s list are Galatasary forward Wilfried Zaha and Beskitas defender Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast is drawn in Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Equitorial Guinea.

Ivora Coast squad
Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Angers/FRA), Charles Folly (Asec Mimosas), Badra Ali (Sekhukhune United/RSA)
Defenders: Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Ismael Diallo (Hajduk Split,/CRO), Ousmane Diomandé (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Ghislain Konan (Al-Feiha/KSA), Evans N’dicka (Roma/ITA), Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen/GER) Wilfried Singo (Monaco/FRA)
Midfielders: Jean-Thierry Amani Lazare (Union Saint-Gilloise/BEL), Idrissa Doumbia (Alanyaspor/TUR), Seko Fofana (Al Nassr/KSA), Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Franck Kessié (Al-Ahli/KSA), Jean-Michael Seri (Hull/ENG).
Forwards:: Simon Adingra (Brighton/ENG), Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo/ESP), Jérémie Boga (Nice/FRA), Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Karim Konaté (RB Salzburg/AUT), Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina/ITA), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Max-Alain Gradel (Gaziantep/TUR), Oumar Diakité (Reims/FRA), Nicolas Pépé (Trabzonspor/TUR)

Africa Cup of Nations /

Ivory Coast

