AFCON 2024 hosts Ivory Coast unveil 27-man squad

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast included a smattering of overseas stars in its 27-man squad for the January 11-February 11 competition released on Thursday.

The Ivory Coast’s French manager Jean-Louis Gasset has called up Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, and midfielders Ibrahim Sangare of Premier League side Nottingham Forest, Seko Fofana (Al Nassr) and Franck Kesslie (Al Ahli).

But missing from Gasset’s list are Galatasary forward Wilfried Zaha and Beskitas defender Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast is drawn in Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Equitorial Guinea.