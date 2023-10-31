MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo play in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq: All you need to know before the King Cup of Champions 2023-24 Round of 16 match being played at the King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 09:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayha
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayha | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayha | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Nassr hosts AL Ettifaq in the Round of 16 match of the King Cup of Champions tournament at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The home side is heading into the match after a strong and commanding 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr is currently second in the league table four points behind leader Al Hilal. It has been unbeaten for the last 14 games and is looking in top form.

ALSO READ | Man Utd’s Evans blames injury woes for miserable run

Al Ettifaq on the other hand was in a bad run of form until its last game against Al Wehda before which it was on a three-game losing streak. It is currently seventh in the league table struggling for form, but the last time both sides met, Al Ettifaq emerged victorious.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to score in the game against Al Ettifaq since the striker is the leading top scorer of the league and has scored 14 goals already across all competitions.

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq - Predicted lineups

Al Nassr: Alaqidi (GK); Boushal, Alamri, Madu, Telles; Fofana, Ghareeb; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Ettifaq: Victor (GK); Yousef, Tisserand, Hendry, Al Shamrani; Hazazi, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Al Kuwaykibi, Quaison, Gray

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match start?
The Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match will kick-off at 8:15 PM IST on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?
The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.
The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will not be telecasted in India.

