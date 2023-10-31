Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo play in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?

Al Nassr hosts AL Ettifaq in the Round of 16 match of the King Cup of Champions tournament at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The home side is heading into the match after a strong and commanding 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr is currently second in the league table four points behind leader Al Hilal. It has been unbeaten for the last 14 games and is looking in top form.
Al Ettifaq on the other hand was in a bad run of form until its last game against Al Wehda before which it was on a three-game losing streak. It is currently seventh in the league table struggling for form, but the last time both sides met, Al Ettifaq emerged victorious.
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to score in the game against Al Ettifaq since the striker is the leading top scorer of the league and has scored 14 goals already across all competitions.
Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq - Predicted lineups
Al Nassr: Alaqidi (GK); Boushal, Alamri, Madu, Telles; Fofana, Ghareeb; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo
Al Ettifaq: Victor (GK); Yousef, Tisserand, Hendry, Al Shamrani; Hazazi, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Al Kuwaykibi, Quaison, Gray
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match start?
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?
The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will not be telecasted in India.
