Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami Highlights: Miami slump to huge loss without Lionel Messi in MLS

- September 17, 2023 04:2784’
Atlanta United welcomes its club legend in the colours of its opponent tonight, Josef Martinez, who replaces Campana for the final minutes of the match. Martinez spent six seasons at Atlanta before joining Miami, and is considered a club legend here.
- September 17, 2023 04:2582’
Atlanta looks to have shifted to a three-man lower block and another two-man external layer of defence to deny any chance to Miami to score another goal.
- September 17, 2023 04:2279’
Miami is trying to use through balls to deceive the Atlanta defence but Martino’s former side has been very alert in the second half to not give away the ball easily.
- September 17, 2023 04:1876’ Goal! ATL 4-2 MIA
Talk about instant impact! Atlanta attacks against the run of play with Silva getting the ball into the Miami half. He gets the ball to Wiley, who crosses to Lobzhanidze. The substitute sets up Giakoumakis, who makes no mistake this time to slot it home.
- September 17, 2023 04:1775’
That was the last touch of Mosquera in this game as he is replaced by Lobzhanidze.
- September 17, 2023 04:1773’
Miami has tries to get the ball into the box but the quick transitions of Atlanta have denied them clear chances. Menanwhile, Atlanta attacks again, with Mosquera crossing to Giakoumakis, who shoots into the side-net.
- September 17, 2023 04:1269’
Xande Silva makes a great run, dribbled past Busquets and then beats two more defenders to launch a shot. But the ball flies off-target as the hosts scramble a chace to widen its lead.
- September 17, 2023 04:1067’
Atlanta looks to be playing back-passes, trying to draw Miami out of its hole as the visitors make two changes. Arroyo and Stefanelli replace Arroyo and Taylor, respectively.
- September 17, 2023 04:0763’
Atlanta goes for an attack and Silva gets the ball in the penalty box. He tries to dribble the ball and tries to earn a penalty without any real contact from Busquets. The referee does not give a penalty but keeps his cards in his pocket despite Busquets appealing for a card to Silva for diviing.
- September 17, 2023 04:0461’
Inter Miami carries the ball into the Atlanta half now. Robert Taylor gets the ball into the final third along the right flank, crosses a diagonal ball to Benjamin Cremaschi, who shoots off target. Poor shot in the circumstances by the American.
- September 17, 2023 04:0259’
Atlanta United attacks on the counter with Almada and Giakooumaki in the Miami box. Almada finally tries to shoot, after getting the ball but Busquets comes to his team’s rescue, making a vital clearance.
- September 17, 2023 04:00YELLOW CARD57’ Yellow card for Farias!
Almada tries to get the ball up the pitch but is brought down by Farias and the referee puts the youngster’s name in his book.
- September 17, 2023 03:5956’
Tempers are flaring at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The players get into a scuffle with Campana still looking very angry as the visitors looks for a comeback here.
- September 17, 2023 03:56GOAL52’ Goal! Miami and Campana get their second
Chance for Inter Miami! Abram of Atlanta gets a touch off his hand the referee points to the sport for Miami. After a VAR check the penalty stands and is converted by Campana.
- September 17, 2023 03:54Second half begins!
Tata Martino’s side looks to have got some things right as they station more players to seal the flanks as Miami starts its race to comeback.
- September 17, 2023 03:31HALFTIMEHalf-Time! Atlanta United 3-1 Inter Miami
Goals from Muyumba and Lennon, along with an own goal from Kamal Miller sees the hosts maintain a comfortable lead at the break. Though Campana’s early goal had given Miami some hope, it is the better-performing team which remains in the driving seat.
- September 17, 2023 03:2644’ Goal! Lennon makes it 3-1
Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon combine to pile on misery on the visitors as the latter’s shot, with an assist from Wiley, enters the bottom-left corner.
- September 17, 2023 03:2141’ Goal! ATL 2-1 MIA
Atlanta continues to attack and then Silva gets the ball into the final third, cuts to his left and then crosses into the centre. Kamal Miller tries to block but ends up steering it into his own net.
- September 17, 2023 03:2140’
Atlanta tries another attack with Almada getting the ball to Giakoumakis from the edge of the box but Miami’s defenders track back on time to intercept and clear the ball away.
- September 17, 2023 03:1636’ Goal! Atlanta equalises
Atlanta attacks with a slow build up with Wiley getting the ball to Silva, who switches play and then Lennon makes an overlapping run, crosses to Muyamba, who heads it on target. The ball hits the bar and Callender pushes it out. But the referee gives the goal as he thinks the ball had crossed the goal-line.
- September 17, 2023 03:1231’
Farias beats his marker on the left and then tries to shoot from distance. His powerful hit strikes Robinson on his head. The Atlanta defender goes to the ground and is being attended by the medical team.
- September 17, 2023 03:10YELLOW CARD29’ First booking of the match!
Muyamba tries to win the ball off Cremaschi and makes a rough challenge from behind. The referee gives a yellow card to the Atlanta player right away.
- September 17, 2023 03:0525’ Goal! Campana scores
Yedlin tries a shot from outside the box but his shit rattles the woodwork. The ball then falls for Campana, who makes no mistake to sore from close proximity and put Miami ahead.
- September 17, 2023 03:0524’
Atlanta is raining fire on Miami. This time, Mosquera wins the ball in the finak third, cuts to his left but his shot is saved by Callender.
- September 17, 2023 03:0119’ Chance for Atlanta United!
Almada and Silva combine on the left to attack on the counter. Aviles initially gets the ball out but Atklanta goes for an attack again with Lennon crossing from the right, which is connected well ny Giakoumakis. But the ball goes out after a touch from the Miami defence for a corner kick, which is finally caight by Callender.
- September 17, 2023 02:5817’
Robinson gets a diagonal ball to Silva on his left. Yedlin marks him and makes sure the ball does not get in through a cross. Silva gets the ball back to the centre and Miami takes control from there. Muyumba tries to get the ball back and Campana fouls him for a free-kick.
- September 17, 2023 02:5514’
Atlanta United attacks on the counter with Mosquera making a run along the right flank. He beats one Miami defender and then side-steps to cross for Giakoumakis. However, this time, the visitors get the ball away, out of danger.
- September 17, 2023 02:5211’
Thiago Almada from Argentina makes a brillinat run past the Miami defenders, and almost gets a shot in the box, when Miami dispossesses him on time.
- September 17, 2023 02:5110’
Xande Silva tries to get the ball into a dangeros position, with his quick run along the left, but Busquets uses all his experience to stop him in his tracks.
- September 17, 2023 02:487’
Atlanta tries to play out from the back but Myumba loses the ball. Miami tries to start the attack against the run of play. Atlanta, however, gets the ball back and starts an attacks.
- September 17, 2023 02:465’
Giakoumakis tries to get a shot on target but Miami guards him well wnough to force out a corner kick. The corner is mitigated by Busquets only to see it fall to Muyumba, whose volley flies off-target.
- September 17, 2023 02:454’ Chance for Miami!
Taylor cuts in from the right and his cross is steered in by Farias. But Farias’ attempt is just off-target.
- September 17, 2023 02:432’
Atlanta looks to start with three men at the back as they look to stop Campana in his tracks. But the fan support from the home side looks brilliant.
- September 17, 2023 02:411’
Inter Miami starts from right to left in its pink kit while Atlanta starts in its red-and-black kit, starts from the side.
- September 17, 2023 02:35Kick Off!
The mtch begins at the Mercedes Stadium with Inter Miami looking to find a panacea to continue its momentum with Lionel Messi.
- September 17, 2023 01:51Inter Miami starting XI:
- September 17, 2023 01:48Atlanta United starting XI:
- September 17, 2023 01:46Atlanta United vs Inter Miami H2H
Games played: 11, Atlanta United: 3, Inter Miami: 5, Draws: 3
- September 17, 2023 01:10Match Preview
Inter Miami will look to maintain its unbeaten streak as it prepares to face a higher-placed Atlanta United on Sunday at the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta.
Lionel Messi has resumed training with the club after returning from a well-traveled stint on international duty with Argentina, which would seem to bode well for his chances of featuring in the match, though head coach Tata Martino stopped short of confirming as much when discussing Messi’s status.
Messi exited early from Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador after hitting a trademark free-kick goal and was left out of the matchday squad for last Tuesday’s subsequent trip to Bolivia.
“He’s fine, but we’re going to wait until after the training session before making a definitive decision,” Martino said.
“Obviously we’ll be very careful because we’re aware of the amount of important games awaiting us in the short term, but our idea is not to injure Leo or any other player, so we’ll have discussions on a day-to-day basis and see how they feel.” he added
For Atlanta United, it will be its second crack at playing against Inter Miami’s super-charged lineup that still has yet to lose a match across all competitions since the arrivals of Messi and his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
The first matchup didn’t go as planned for Atlanta, with Inter Miami cruising to a 4-0 victory in the Leagues Cup group stage play at DRV PNK Stadium back in July, powered by a Messi brace. The Five Stripes is currently sitting sixth in the East with 42 points (11W-8L-9D record). Meanwhile, Inter Miami sits 14th in the Eastern Conference table with just eight wins in 28 matches.
Latest on Sportstar
- Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami Highlights: Miami slump to huge loss without Lionel Messi in MLS
- Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins
- Neeraj Chopra ends 2nd, Diamond League finals HIGHLIGHTS: Vadlejch becomes champion with 84.24m attempt
- VIDEO: Messi returns to Inter Miami ahead of match against Atlanta
- Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr beats Al Raed 3-1 in Saudi Pro League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE