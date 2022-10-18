Neuer and Sane to miss Bayern’s cup clash with Augsburg

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed captain Manuel Neuer and forward Leroy Sane will miss the German Cup clash with Augsburg on Wednesday.

Neuer is still ailing from a shoulder injury and has missed Bayern's last two matches, while Sane tore a muscle fibre in the 5-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday and is expected to miss up to three weeks.

"Manu is still feeling some pain," said Nagelsmann, reluctant to "walk the tightrope" of bringing him back too early. Nagelsmann said he hoped the Germany goalkeeper would return for the weekend's clash with Hoffenheim.

"Every game that's too early (can) lead to setbacks. Only (Neuer) can make the big decision. We won't take any risks."

Nagelsmann said the "annoying" absence of Sane, one of Bayern's most in-form players, was uncertain.

"(Muscle fibre injuries) tend to be two or three weeks - I'm assuming more like three weeks," Nagelsmann said.

"We don't have much experience with this with him, because he rarely has muscular injuries.

Thomas Muller is set to return from a back ailment - although he will start from the bench.

Nagelsmann said Muller had "made immense progress from yesterday to today. He definitely won't start. We'll have to see how he reacts to today's session. He will travel tomorrow and will be on the bench."

Bayern, which has won the German Cup a record 20 times, was eliminated at this stage in the past two years, losing 5-0 last season to Borussia Monchengladbach.