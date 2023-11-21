MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Head-to-head record of CONMEBOL giants, BRA v ARG H2H

Argentina, under captain Lionel Messi, suffered its first defeat since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year when Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay pipped it 2-0.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 17:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
While Brazil would rue the absence of Neymar, its highest goalscorer and a vital cog in attack, Argentina will hope to see its captain Lionel Messi find the net.
While Brazil would rue the absence of Neymar, its highest goalscorer and a vital cog in attack, Argentina will hope to see its captain Lionel Messi find the net. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
While Brazil would rue the absence of Neymar, its highest goalscorer and a vital cog in attack, Argentina will hope to see its captain Lionel Messi find the net. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil will look to settle its score from the Copa America 2021 final when it faces arch-rival Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday.

The five-time World Champion is struggling to secure a win, with two consecutive losses and a draw in its last three games, and sits fifth in the CONMEBOL standings.

ALSO READ: Brazil will stay true to identity against Messi’s Argentina, says coach Diniz

Argentina, on the other hand, suffered its first defeat since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year when Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay pipped it 2-0. The match against Brazil would be the perfect platform for the Albiceleste to turn the tides.

While Brazil would rue the absence of Neymar, its highest goalscorer and a vital cog in attack, Argentina will hope to see its captain Lionel Messi find the net.

Brazil vs Argentina head-to-head record:
Head-to-head record: Matches: 108, Brazil: 45, Argentina: 40, Draws: 23
H2H in WC Qualifiers: Matches: 9, Brazil: 4, Argentina: 2, Draws: 3
Last time Brazil beat Argentina: Copa America 2019 semifinal – July 3, 2019
Last time Argentina beat Brazil: Copa America 2021 final – July 11, 2021

If Brazil loses this match, it will be the first time it lost consecutive competitive games against Argentina in more than 33 years.

On July 18, 1991. Brazil had lost 2-3 to Argentina in the group stage of Copa America 1991 after a 0-1 loss in the round of 16 of the 1990 World Cup on June 24, 1990.

If Argentina loses this match, it will be consecutive competitive wins for Brazil since 2019.

